202
Home » Virginia » Northam signs bill to…

Northam signs bill to lower taxes on tampons, diapers

By The Associated Press March 21, 2019 4:24 am 03/21/2019 04:24am
3 Shares
Boxes of tampons are displayed in a pharmacy, Monday, March 7, 2016, in New York. A group of women has filed a lawsuit accusing New York of unlawfully taxing tampons and other feminine hygiene products. The suit argues that medical items are exempt from sales tax in New York. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan)

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Virginians will soon be paying fewer taxes on tampons and diapers.

Gov. Ralph Northam announced Wednesday that he’d signed legislation that lowers the sales tax rate on essential personal hygiene products. The legislation taxes those products at 2.5 percent, instead of 5.3 percent or even higher in some parts of the state.

Supporters said the legislation was needed to help Virginians afford essential products. State officials estimate the new law will result in about $5 million a year in lower tax revenues.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
diapers Local News sales tax tampons taxes Virginia virginia general assembly
800
Recommended
Latest

Don't Miss

40 years ago: Three Mile Island (Photos)

The Three Mile Island nuclear reactor partially melted down 40 years ago on March 28, 1979. See photos from the disaster.

500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!