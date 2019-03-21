Northam signs bill to lower taxes on tampons, diapers

Gov. Ralph Northam announced Wednesday that he'd signed legislation that lowers the sales tax rate on essential personal hygiene products.

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Virginians will soon be paying fewer taxes on tampons and diapers.

Gov. Ralph Northam announced Wednesday that he’d signed legislation that lowers the sales tax rate on essential personal hygiene products. The legislation taxes those products at 2.5 percent, instead of 5.3 percent or even higher in some parts of the state.

Supporters said the legislation was needed to help Virginians afford essential products. State officials estimate the new law will result in about $5 million a year in lower tax revenues.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.