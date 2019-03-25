202
Home » Virginia » Northam plans spending to…

Northam plans spending to rebuild psychiatric hospital

By The Associated Press March 25, 2019 11:06 pm 03/25/2019 11:06pm
Share

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam is proposing a new budget amendment to replace an aging psychiatric hospital in the central part of the state.

Northam took a tour of Central State Hospital outside of Petersburg on Monday before announcing plans to ask lawmakers to approve adjustments to the state’s capital budget to spend more than $300 million to rebuild the hospital.

The Democratic governor says there is bipartisan support to address the urgent need to upgrade the hospital, which is a collection of several buildings spread out on a sprawling campus in Dinwiddie County.

Central State Hospital opened after the Civil War as a psychiatric hospital for African Americans. It was integrated in 1967.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Central State Hospital Local News psychiatric hospital Virginia Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam
800
Recommended
Latest

Don't Miss

Photos: 2019 cherry blossoms

It's cherry blossom season in the nation's capital, with pink and white flowers declaring an end to winter with a burst of color. See photos.

500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!