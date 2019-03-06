202
New Virginia State Corporation Commission regulator sworn in

By The Associated Press March 6, 2019 4:30 am 03/06/2019 04:30am
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — A top Virginia regulator of public utilities, financial service companies and other businesses has been sworn in.

Patricia West officially joined the three-member State Corporation Commission. Republican lawmakers had been unable to find a consensus candidate for a year until they settled on West in January.

West is a former circuit court judge who worked for former Gov. George Allen and former Attorney General Ken Cuccinelli. She was previously an associate dean at Regent University’s law school.

Topics:
Local News Local Politics and Elections News Patricia West state corporation commission Virginia
