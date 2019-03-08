202
New group aims to reduce drug, alcohol abuse at Va. universities

By The Associated Press March 8, 2019 4:31 am 03/08/2019 04:31am
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — A new committee has been formed in Virginia to try to reduce alcohol and drug abuse at the state’s colleges and universities.

The Virginia Higher Education Substance Use Advisory Committee is made up of representatives from public and private institutions of higher education, student leaders, state agencies and statewide partners.

The group’s main task is to develop and update a statewide strategic plan for substance use education, prevention and intervention at colleges and universities.

The committee grew out of an effort by the Virginia Alcoholic Beverage Control Authority and the state’s Commission on Youth to try to find more effective ways to address the persistent and growing public health and safety problem.

