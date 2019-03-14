Med school wins diversity award amid racist photo scandal

202
By The Associated Press March 14, 2019 9:12 am 03/14/2019 09:12am
FILE - In this Feb. 22, 2019 file photo, Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam greets members of the Richmond 34 for a breakfast at the Governors Mansion at the Capitol in Richmond, Va. Northam’s medical school has won a national award for fostering diversity as it weathers the scandal ignited by a racist photograph from its 1984 yearbook. School president Richard V. Homan picked up the award Friday, March 8 at a conference in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)

NORFOLK, Va. (AP) — Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam’s medical school has won a national award for fostering diversity as it weathers the scandal ignited by a racist photograph from its 1984 yearbook.

The Virginian-Pilot reports the National Association of Diversity Officers in Higher Education picked Eastern Virginia Medical School for its Institutional Excellence Award this year. School president Richard V. Homan says he learned of the award a few weeks ago, “after the chaos,” but couldn’t announce it because of the association’s rules.

Homan picked up the award Friday at a conference in Philadelphia. He initiated two external investigations after a photograph from Northam’s yearbook page showing two people in racist costumes surfaced. The medical school discontinued yearbooks after learning of Confederate gear in yearbooks as recent as 2013.

Information from: The Virginian-Pilot, http://pilotonline.com

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

