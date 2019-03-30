202
Home » Virginia » Va. man wanted in…

Va. man wanted in homicide probe shoots self after police chase

By The Associated Press March 30, 2019 11:20 am 03/30/2019 11:20am
29 Shares

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (AP) — Police say a Virginia man who authorities describe as a person of interest in a homicide investigation has shot and killed himself after a police chase near Charlottesville.

Albemarle County Police and the Louisa County Sheriff’s Office say 45-year-old Barry Sullivan of Fredericksburg led police on a 7-mile (11 km) chase through both counties Friday afternoon.

Police had been on the lookout for Sullivan’s car after his wife was found dead in her home earlier in the week.

Sullivan’s car came to a stop in Albemarle County at the end of the chase, and police discovered Sullivan with an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The incident remains under investigation by Albemarle County Police.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
crime homicide Local News Virginia
800
Recommended
Latest

Don't Miss

Rescued chihuahuas to be put up for adoption in DC

A truck full of 35 chihuahuas arrived at the Humane Rescue Alliance in D.C. from a breeder’s home in Mississippi.

500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!