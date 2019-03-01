202
Man gets life in prison in the killing of his ex-girlfriend

By The Associated Press March 1, 2019 4:47 pm 03/01/2019 04:47pm
PORTSMOUTH, Va. (AP) — A man convicted in the killing of his ex-girlfriend during a 911 call in Virginia has been sentenced to life in prison, plus three years.

News outlets report Jarvis Deloatch’s sentencing Thursday came months after a jury convicted the 36-year-old of first-degree murder and a firearm charge.

Prosecutors say Deloatch followed 22-year-old Keytondra Wilson around Portsmouth in 2018. In a recording obtained by The Virginian-Pilot, Wilson said Deloatch was armed and had repeatedly tried to get into her vehicle when she stopped. He boxed in her car and got out of his. Prosecutors say Deloatch shot Wilson in the chest and neck.

Wilson’s mother said after Thursday’s hearing that justice has been served, “but I do feel like my baby is still supposed to be here in spite of it.”

