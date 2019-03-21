202
Man charged in shooting of Virginia sheriff’s deputy

By The Associated Press March 21, 2019 6:42 pm 03/21/2019 06:42pm
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Authorities say a suspect in the shooting of a Virginia sheriff’s deputy has been arrested in North Carolina.

The U.S. Marshals Service says 33-year-old Theron Donte Shackleford of Richmond was arrested Wednesday night in Cary, North Carolina, after a brief standoff.

Authorities began looking for Shackelford after Richmond police responded to a shooting Tuesday night and found a man, later identified as a Henrico County Sheriff’s Deputy, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds inside a home.

The deputy, whose name has not been released, reportedly is in critical condition.

Shackleford is charged with attempted murder and use of a firearm in the shooting.

It was not immediately clear whether Shackleford has an attorney. It was also not immediately clear whether the deputy was on duty at the time or knew Shackleford.

