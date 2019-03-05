202
Longtime Republican state lawmakers announce retirements

By The Associated Press March 5, 2019 4:59 pm 03/05/2019 04:59pm
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Two longtime Republican state lawmakers have announced their retirement.

Del. Steve Landes and Sen. Bill Carrico both announced Tuesday they were not planning to seek re-election later this year.

Both represent heavily Republican districts. Carrico represents the state’s far southwest, while Landes’ district stretches from Charlottesville to the West Virginia border.

Carrico is a former state trooper and House delegate. Landes is chairman of the House Education Committee and plays a key role in budget matters. Landes announced a bid to be clerk of court in Augusta County, a job that would significantly boost his state pension if he wins election.

Carrico and Landes join several other lawmakers who have announced retirement. All 140 legislative seats are up for election this year.

