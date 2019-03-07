202
Home » Virginia » Liberty U students protest…

Liberty U students protest Falwells’ comments on gender

By The Associated Press March 7, 2019 9:24 am 03/07/2019 09:24am
11 Shares
Rev. Jerry Falwell Jr., speaks before a convocation at Liberty University in Lynchburg, Va., Wednesday, Nov. 28, 2018. (AP Photo/Steve Helber)

LYNCHBURG, Va. (AP) — Upset over comments on gender identity made by Liberty University President Jerry Falwell Jr. and wife Becki Falwell, around 30 students protested at the Christian college’s campus.

The News & Advance reports Wednesday’s rally followed Friday’s Conservative Political Action Conference roundtable featuring the Falwells and Donald Trump Jr.

In reference to a new granddaughter, Becki Falwell said the family is “not letting her have a choice” in determining her gender identity because “God decided she would be a girl.” Jerry Falwell said the baby would carry a doll, just as his sons “always had guns in their hands.” Trump responded, “Hashtag me too.”

Protest organizer Addyson Garner called the comments transphobic and said Trump reduced the #MeToo movement to a joke.

University official Scott Lamb said the school has no comment.

___

Information from: The News & Advance, http://www.newsadvance.com/

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
becki falwell Donald Trump Jr. Education News gender identity Jerry Falwell Jr. liberty university Local News National News Virginia
800
Recommended
Latest

Don't Miss

Best in DC food: 2019 RAMMY Awards finalists announced

Each year, the Restaurant Association Metropolitan Washington celebrates the accomplishments of the city's best chefs, bakers, mixologists and food industry professionals at the RAMMY Awards. Here are this year's finalists.

500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!