Judge approves settlement in jail death of mentally ill man

By The Associated Press March 21, 2019 4:20 am 03/21/2019 04:20am
FILE - This Sept. 2, 2015 file photo shows the the door to the cell at Hampton Roads Regional Jail in Portsmouth, Va., where 24-year-old Jamycheal Mitchell was found dead Aug. 19, 2015. A year after the death of the mentally ill Virginia inmate, questions remain about how the otherwise healthy man deteriorated in plain sight of jail and health officials. In June 2016, Virginia State Police announced a criminal investigation into the matter. (Bill Tiernan/The Virginian-Pilot via AP, File)

NORFOLK, Va. (AP) — A $3 million settlement for the family of a mentally ill man who died in jail after being arrested for stealing $5 in snacks has been approved by a judge who called his death “shameful.”

Jamycheal Mitchell had bipolar disorder and schizophrenia. He died at the Hampton Roads Regional Jail on Aug. 19, 2015. The Virginian-Pilot reports that U.S. District Judge Rebecca Beach Smith approved the legal settlement this week.

In court documents, Smith wrote that accountability for Mitchell’s death remains “woefully lacking.” But the judge also said the case has heightened public awareness of the problems of incarcerating mentally ill people.

Mitchell’s official cause of death was heart failure accompanying a wasting syndrome.

Mitchell had been ordered transferred to a state mental hospital, but he was never sent there.

