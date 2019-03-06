202
Health officials reopen part of James River to shellfish

By The Associated Press March 6, 2019 4:51 pm 03/06/2019 04:51pm
NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (AP) — Health officials in Virginia have reopened part of the James River in the Newport News area to shellfish harvesting.

The Virginia Department of Health said Wednesday that the water’s quality has improved to safe levels.

Officials had closed that area of the river late last month because of flooding. Floodwaters can be contaminated with pollutants such as pathogenic bacteria and viruses.

Officials say eating shellfish from the closed areas could cause gastrointestinal illnesses including norovirus, hepatitis A and shigellosis.

The temporary emergency closure affected filter-feeding bivalve mollusks including oysters and clams, but not crabs or fin fish.

