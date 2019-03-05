202
Home » Virginia » Gold Star father who…

Gold Star father who criticized Trump to discuss book at Library of Virginia

By The Associated Press March 5, 2019 4:28 am 03/05/2019 04:28am
Share
Khizr Khan, father of fallen US Army Capt. Humayun S. M. Khan holds up a copy of the Constitution of the United States as his wife listens during the final day of the Democratic National Convention in Philadelphia , Thursday, July 28, 2016. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — The Muslim-American Gold Star father who spoke at the 2016 Democratic National Convention will be one of the authors featured at an upcoming lecture series at the Library of Virginia.

Khizr Khan captured international attention after he offered to lend then-candidate Donald Trump his pocket-sized copy of the U.S. Constitution during his speech at the convention. On April 4, Khan will discuss his book, “An American Family: A Memoir of Hope and Sacrifice.”

Thomas Kapsidelis, a former editor at the Richmond Times-Dispatch, will be the featured speaker at the library of April 24. He will discuss his book, “After Virginia Tech: Guns, Safety, and Healing in the Era of Mass Shootings.”

Both lectures are part of the Carole Weinstein Author Series.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Entertainment News events gold star Khizr Khan Library of Virginia literature Living News Local News richmond Virginia
800
Recommended
Latest

Don't Miss

Darcars Automotive scion’s Potomac home hits market for $6M

Tammy Darvish, daughter of John Darvish Sr., who founded Maryland-based Darcars Automotive Group car dealership chain, is selling her Potomac home for just shy of $6 million.

500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!