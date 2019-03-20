202
Home » Virginia » Glenn Close to speak…

Glenn Close to speak at William & Mary commencement

By The Associated Press March 20, 2019 5:08 am 03/20/2019 05:08am
Share
Glenn Close arrives at the Oscars on Sunday, Feb. 24, 2019, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (AP) — Glenn Close will speak at William & Mary’s commencement ceremony in May.

The Daily Press reported Tuesday that that the award-winning actress graduated from the school in 1974. She also received an honorary degree in 1989. She will be awarded an honorary fellowship at the upcoming graduation.

Close was a theater and anthropology major at the university in Williamsburg, Virginia. She went on to win three Tony Awards, three Emmy Awards and three Golden Globes.

William & Mary’s commencement will also be the first at which President Katherine A. Rowe will preside. She and close will speak alongside William & Mary Chancellor Robert M. Gates, a former U.S. Defense Secretary.

___

Information from: Daily Press, http://www.dailypress.com/

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Art News Education News Entertainment News Living News Local News Virginia
800
Recommended
Latest

Don't Miss

12 spring festivals, events in DC area

Here are 12 events — celebrating everything from flowers to food — to ring in a warmer season.

500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!