202
Home » Virginia » FBI offering up to…

FBI offering up to $10K reward in ‘Scream Bandit’ robberies

By The Associated Press March 4, 2019 4:39 am 03/04/2019 04:39am
Share

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — The FBI is offering a reward of up to $10,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of a man nicknamed the “Scream Bandit” who is suspected in a string of armed robberies in central Virginia.

Authorities say the man is a suspect in the recent robberies of three gas stations in Richmond, Chesterfield and Henrico. The suspect has worn a mask resembling the villain from the “Scream” slasher movies.

In each of the robberies, the man carried a semi-automatic handgun and demanded money from the clerk. He wore a black sweatshirt, dark pants and blue latex-style gloves.

Authorities said the man fired a shot at the clerk during the Chesterfield robbery, but the clerk was not injured.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
central virginia crime fbi Local News robbery scream bandit Virginia
800
Recommended
Latest

Don't Miss

Darcars Automotive scion’s Potomac home hits market for $6M

Tammy Darvish, daughter of John Darvish Sr., who founded Maryland-based Darcars Automotive Group car dealership chain, is selling her Potomac home for just shy of $6 million.

500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!