Ex-Virginia congressional candidate gets prison for fraud

By The Associated Press March 14, 2019 10:09 am 03/14/2019 10:09am
FILE - In this Sept. 5, 2018 file photo, Independent 2nd district Virginia Congressional Candidate, Shaun Brown, talks with reporters outside Richmond City Circuit Court in Richmond, Va. Brown has been sentenced to three years in prison for defrauding the federal government through a summer meal program for children. News outlets report Brown was sentenced Wednesday, March 14, 2019, for fraud by a judge who accused her of showing no remorse. She’ll serve an additional year of home confinement.(AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)

NORFOLK, Va. (AP) — A former congressional candidate has been sentenced to three years in prison for defrauding the federal government through a summer meal program for children.

News outlets report 59-year-old Shaun Brown was sentenced Wednesday on federal fraud charges. She’ll serve an additional year of home confinement.

Federal prosecutors said Brown asked for reimbursement for thousands of meals that were never served. The judge accused Brown of not showing remorse. Her attorney, James Ellenson, says she didn’t “steal any money for her own personal gain.”

Brown was the Democratic candidate in Virginia’s 2nd Congressional District in 2016. She lost to Republican Scott Taylor. She ran as an independent in 2018 until a judge ended her candidacy, finding evidence Taylor’s campaign staff forged signatures on petitions to place Brown on the ballot.

Topics:
Local News Shaun Brown Virginia
