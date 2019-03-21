202
Ex-congressional candidate says she’ll run again from prison

By The Associated Press March 21, 2019 4:23 am 03/21/2019 04:23am
FILE - In this Sept. 5, 2018 file photo, Independent 2nd district Virginia Congressional Candidate, Shaun Brown, talks with reporters outside Richmond City Circuit Court in Richmond, Va. Brown has been sentenced to three years in prison for defrauding the federal government through a summer meal program for children. News outlets report Brown was sentenced Wednesday, March 14, 2019, for fraud by a judge who accused her of showing no remorse. She’ll serve an additional year of home confinement.(AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)

NORFOLK, Va. (AP) — A former congressional candidate in Virginia says she running for Congress again even though she’ll be in federal prison.

Shaun Brown revealed her plans to reporters Wednesday before turning herself into authorities outside a federal courthouse in Norfolk.

The 59-year-old was sentenced last week to three years in prison for defrauding the federal government through a summer meal program for children. She continues to say she’s innocent.

Brown was the unsuccessful Democratic candidate for Virginia’s 2nd District on the state’s coast in 2016.

She tried again in 2018 as a third-party candidate. But a judge removed her from the race after finding that Republican campaign staffers forged signatures to place her on the ballot as a spoiler candidate.

Brown said she plans to run in Virginia’s nearby 3rd Congressional District.

3rd Congressional District, norfolk, Shaun Brown, Virginia
