Elusive emu evades capture, rsuffles feathers in Virginia

HANOVER COURTHOUSE, Va. (AP) — Miles from Sesame Street, a big bird on the loose is causing a flap in Virginia.

Hanover County Animal Control Chief Jeffrey Parker tells WRIC-TV that at least four people have reported seeing an emu recently. Several people spotted it Wednesday in Courthouse Park.

Parker says animal control officers attempted to catch the emu, but it “kinda sped off pretty quick through the woods.”

Scottie Sauls says he’d never seen an emu other than at the fair until he locked eyes with the flightless fugitive while driving through the park.

Animal control officers are trying to find the bird’s owner, but its provenance remains a mystery.

Emus aren’t especially dangerous, but are known to kick if frightened.

