Electrical contractor announces plans for Virginia facility

By The Associated Press March 14, 2019 5:02 am 03/14/2019 05:02am
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — A large electrical contractor plants to build a new fabrication and distribution facility in Virginia.

Gov. Ralph Northam said Virginia beat out several other states to land M.C. Dean new planned facility in Caroline County.

The governor’s office said the company plans to spend $25 million and create 100 new jobs. Northam approved two grants worth $750,000 as incentives.

The company said its new facility is planned to open this summer and will help build products for customers like data centers, airports and health care facilities.

Topics:
Local News Virginia
