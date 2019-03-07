202
Ceremony will honor military, police and service dogs

By The Associated Press March 7, 2019 7:07 am 03/07/2019 07:07am
The annual K-9 Veterans Day will be held on Saturday at the Virginia War Memorial to honor the contributions of dogs that serve side-by-side with their human companions on the battle field, in law enforcement and at home.File. (Robin Buckson/Detroit News via AP)

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — The Virginia War Memorial will host its 6th annual ceremony to honor military, law enforcement and service dogs.

The K-9 Veterans Day Ceremony will be held Saturday in the Shrine of Memory and on Frank Hargrove Plaza on the grounds of the war memorial.

The ceremony will include performances by the Marine Corps Base Quantico Military Working Dogs, the Virginia Capitol Police K-9s, and the Hanover Hounds Search & Rescue K-9 Team.

The event is free.

