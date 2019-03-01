1 dead, 1 injured in Virginia house fire

The Roanoke Times reports that firefighters found heavy smoke billowing from a ranch-style home Monday morning.

BEDFORD, Va. (AP) — One person has died and another person has been injured in a Virginia house fire.

The Roanoke Times reports that firefighters found heavy smoke billowing from a ranch-style home Monday morning.

The Bedford Fire Department said on Facebook that one person who was reported to be trapped in the house died in the fire. The newspaper says that person’s name was not immediately made public.

Another induvial was taken to a hospital, though their condition wasn’t available Monday afternoon.

The fire marshal’s office is investigating what caused the blaze.

___

Information from: The Roanoke Times, http://www.roanoke.com

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.