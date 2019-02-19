202
West Virginia man sought in shooting of Virginia officer

By The Associated Press February 19, 2019 1:16 am 02/19/2019 01:16am
BLUEFIELD, Va. (AP) — Federal and state officials continue to search for a man wanted in the shooting of a police officer during a traffic stop in Virginia.

Virginia State Police said in a news release Monday that they and the U.S. Marshals Service are searching for 25-year-old Donquale M. Gray of Bluefield, West Virginia.

Police said in a news release that Gray is wanted for attempted capital murder of a police officer who was shot Saturday night in Bluefield, Virginia.

They say the 29-year-old officer who was shot is being treated for serious, but non-life-threatening injuries. Authorities haven’t released his name.

Authorities say Gray was the front-seat passenger in the car that was stopped for an equipment violation. The officer was shot as he was standing outside the vehicle on the driver’s side.

crime Local News police shooting shooting Virginia
