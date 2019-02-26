Walmart stuck with Dominion, setting up potential fight

Virginia regulators are denying Walmart's request to buy electricity generated by someone other than the state's two largest electric monopolies.

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Virginia regulators are denying Walmart’s request to buy electricity generated by someone other than the state’s two largest electric monopolies.

The State Corporation Commission issued an order Monday denying Walmart’s request to stop buying electricity from Dominion Energy and Appalachian Power.

The commission says Walmart’s departure would unfairly raise rates on residential and small business customers. Several other large companies have said they want to shop around as well, setting up a potential battle in the General Assembly next year over electric rates.

Virginia is one of a handful of states with electric monopolies where customers can also shop around under certain circumstances.

Dominion has said its rates are reasonable and most customers are happy with its stability and service.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.