Virginia student arrested in hoax emergency call to school

GLEN ALLEN, Va. (AP) — A Virginia high school student has been arrested after allegedly making a hoax emergency call reporting an active shooter.

The 911 call made to Henrico County police Wednesday afternoon prompted a massive police response to The Academy at Virginia Randolph. Police said the caller stated that there was an “active threat” at the school.

The school was put on lockdown as police searched every room.

Police said statement Thursday that they’ve arrested a student and charged the juvenile with falsely summoning law enforcement and disorderly conduct. The juvenile was not identified.

The school is about 10 miles (16 kilometers) northwest of Richmond and serves academically and behaviorally challenged students.

