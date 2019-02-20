202
Virginia shelter hosts open house to honor dog set on fire

By The Associated Press February 20, 2019 1:46 am 02/20/2019 01:46am
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — A Virginia animal shelter is opening its doors to show what it’s doing with the money and items donated in honor of a dog that was set on fire.

WWBT-TV reports Richmond Animal Care and Control will be open to visitors all week in lieu of a memorial for the male brindle pit bull that died last week. The shelter says the dog named Tommie was tied to a pole at a city park, covered in accelerant and set on fire this month.

The shelter says it initially planned to host a memorial for Tommie, but more than 6,000 people signed up to attend the service, so it changed the service’s format.

The shelter says $25,000 is being offered as a reward for information leading to suspects in Tommie’s abuse.

