202
Home » Virginia » Virginia legislature elects new…

Virginia legislature elects new state Supreme Court judge

By The Associated Press February 14, 2019 6:45 pm 02/14/2019 06:45pm
Share

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — The Virginia General Assembly has chosen a state appeals court judge to fill an opening on the Supreme Court of Virginia.

Judge Teresa Chafin was elected Thursday to replace Justice Elizabeth McClanahan. She announced earlier this year that she will retire in September.

The Richmond Times-Dispatch reports that the process included some controversy. Chafin’s brother — state Sen. Ben Chafin — lobbied his Republican colleagues on her behalf.

Sen. Chafin did not vote Thursday when the Senate voted 36-0 to elect his sister to the Supreme Court.

Teresa Chafin is a former Circuit Court judge who was installed on the Court of Appeals in 2012. That was a year before her brother was elected to the House of Delegates. She shifted to the Senate in 2014.

___

Information from: Richmond Times-Dispatch, http://www.richmond.com

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Judge Teresa Chafin Justice Elizabeth McClanahan Local News Virginia virginia state supreme court
800
Recommended
Latest

Don't Miss

15 warm and hearty soup recipes

Take the edge off the chill with these warm and hearty soups. Scroll through the gallery for the best fall and winter recipes.

500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

500