202
Home » Virginia » Virginia lawmakers send coal…

Virginia lawmakers send coal ash bill to governor

By The Associated Press February 15, 2019 4:50 pm 02/15/2019 04:50pm
Share

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Virginia lawmakers have approved legislation to require the state’s largest electric utility to excavate and clean up unlined coal ash pits.

The General Assembly approved legislation Friday to require Dominion Energy to recycle or store in lined landfills millions of cubic yards of coal ash currently located at sites around the state.

Gov. Ralph Northam is expected to sign the legislation. The Democratic governor and a bipartisan group of lawmakers announced a compromise on the issue earlier this year.

Dominion said it also supported the plan. The company had argued for years that leaving coal ash in unlined pits was safe and the best alternative.

Coal ash is waste left from burning the fossil fuel to produce electricity.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Local News Virginia
800
Recommended
Latest

Don't Miss

Luxury house of Northern Va. magnate charged with fraud on the market

Well-known businessman Todd Hitt's four-bedroom, four-bathroom house on Kensington Street in Arlington, Virginia, was extensively renovated over the past 18 months. See photos.

500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

500