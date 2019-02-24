Virginia lawmakers adjourn scandal-marked 2019 session

Lawmakers finished the session Sunday after passing a state budget that includes pay raises for teachers and state employees and significant new spending on public education.

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Virginia lawmakers have wrapped up this year’s scandal-marked legislative session.

This year’s session has been unlike any other in recent memory, marked by a wave of scandals involving the state’s top Democratic elected officials.

Gov. Ralph Northam and Attorney General Mark Herring admitted to wearing blackface years ago, while Lt. Gov. Justin Fairfax has been accused by two women of sexual assault, which he denies.

Some notable legislation that passed this year includes a tax overhaul that will mean refunds of up to $220 for many taxpayers, a study on legalizing casinos, and a measure requiring Dominion Energy to clean up coal ash pits.

