202
Home » Virginia » Virginia high school principal…

Virginia high school principal accidentally pepper-sprayed

By The Associated Press February 5, 2019 5:17 pm 02/05/2019 05:17pm
Share

NORFOLK, Va. (AP) — A Virginia high school principal was accidentally pepper-sprayed as he and administrators tried to break up a fight.

The Virginian-Pilot reports Norfolk schools spokeswoman Khalilah LeGrand said in a statement multiple fights broke out just before 11 a.m. Tuesday in the cafeteria at Norview High School.

Norfolk police tweeted that additional fights broke out while officers were investigating the initial incident. One of the videos of the fight posted to social media shows a student standing on a table and throwing a chair in the direction of a security officer before taking a running leap toward the officer.

LeGrand said principal Walter Brower was inadvertently sprayed by school district security officers while they tried to break up the fight, but he wasn’t hurt. No other injuries were reported.

___

Information from: The Virginian-Pilot, http://pilotonline.com

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Education News Local News norfolk pepper spray principal Virginia
Advertiser Content


800
Recommended
Latest

Don't Miss

Wolf Trap reveals summer lineup

Nas and Kacey Musgraves are just some of the artists performing this summer at the rustic Virginia venue. See who else is in Wolf Trap's summer lineup.

500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

500