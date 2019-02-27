Virginia gov announces new packaging plant near Roanoke

A paper and packaging company plans to spend $20 million on a new manufacturing operation near Roanoke.

Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam announced Tuesday that Pratt Industries is set to create 50 new jobs in Botetourt County. Northam’s office said Virginia beat out multiple other states to win the project. The governor approved a $300,000 grant for the company, which is also eligible for tax breaks and credits.

The facility will be Pratt’s second manufacturing operation in Virginia. The Georgia-based company says it is the world’s largest, privately-owned 100 percent recycled paper and packaging company.

