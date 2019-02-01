202
Virginia counties get disaster designations from hurricane

By The Associated Press February 1, 2019 4:51 am 02/01/2019 04:51am
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — The U.S. Department of Agriculture has issued disaster designations for seven Virginia counties affected by extensive flooding and winds caused by Hurricane Michael in October 2018.

The designations make farm operators eligible for consideration for assistance from the USDA’s Farm Service Agency. The assistance includes FSA emergency loans.

The Virginia Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services announced the designations Thursday for Carroll, Grayson, Halifax, Henry, Mecklenberg, Patrick and Pittsylvania counties.

Farmers in eligible counties have eight months from the date of a disaster declaration to apply. FSA considers the extent of production losses on farms and the security and repayment ability of the operators.

Local FSA offices can provide affected farmers with more information.

Topics:
hurricane michael Local News Virginia Washington, DC Weather
