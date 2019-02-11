202
Virginia animal shelter seeks suspect after dog set on fire

By The Associated Press February 11, 2019 4:30 pm 02/11/2019 04:30pm
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Officials at a Virginia animal shelter say a dog was set on fire at a city park and suffered burns to over 40 percent of its body.

Richmond Animal Care and Control said in a Facebook post that the male brindle pit bull was tied to a pole in a city park, covered in accelerant and set on fire Sunday night. It said witnesses saw a man wearing multiple layers of pants run from the scene.

The shelter said the dog, which has been named Tommie, is being treated at Virginia Veterinary Centers.

Shelter officials asked the public for any information that could identify the person responsible.

They say not many cases rattle the shelter’s staff, but Tommie’s makes them “want to just sit on the floor and cry.”

Topics:
Animals & Pets Living News Local News Virginia
