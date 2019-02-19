202
Vehicle safety inspection fee likely to go up in Virginia

By The Associated Press February 19, 2019 4:41 am 02/19/2019 04:41am
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Virginia drivers are likely to pay more for vehicle safety inspections.

The General Assembly has given preliminary approval to legislation that will raise the price of a yearly car inspection from $16 to $20.

The House and Senate have both approved slightly different versions of the legislation with bipartisan support.

Advocates said the fee hasn’t gone up for more than a decade and the increase will help make sure mechanics are fairly compensated.

Opponents of the measure said the current fee is fair and a 25 percent increase is too much.

