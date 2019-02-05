202
Trooper, drug investigation subject killed in shootout

By The Associated Press February 5, 2019 3:39 pm 02/05/2019 03:39pm
This photo provided by the Virginia State Police shows Virginia State Police trooper Lucas B. Dowell. Authorities in Virginia say Dowell and a suspect were killed in a shootout during a drug investigation, Monday, Feb. 4, 2019. (Virginia State Police via AP)

FARMVILLE, Va. (AP) — Authorities in Virginia say a state trooper and a man who was the subject of a drug investigation were killed in a shootout as police served a search warrant.

Virginia State Police said in a statement Tuesday that as a tactical team entered a Farmville home Monday night, a resident began shooting at them and two team members returned fire, killing him.

Police say Trooper Lucas Dowell, a tactical team member, was fatally shot. Police identified the resident killed as 44-year-old Corey Johnson. Police spokeswoman Corinne Geller says the warrant listed Johnson’s name and home.

Police say no other troopers were injured and the two who fired are on administrative leave.

Geller says troopers weren’t wearing body cameras. She says the troopers who fired are white and Johnson was black.

