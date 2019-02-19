202
Tennessee diocese’s 1st bishop accused of child sex abuse

By The Associated Press February 19, 2019 8:07 am 02/19/2019 08:07am
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — The first bishop appointed to Memphis, Tennessee, has been named as credibly accused of child sex abuse by the Catholic Diocese of Richmond, Virginia.

The Commercial Appeal reported Monday that the Most Rev. Carroll T. Dozier was assigned to three parishes before being appointed to the first bishop of the Diocese of Memphis in 1970.

The list released by the Richmond diocese says the allegation of abuse against Dozier was made after his death in 1985. It doesn’t provide further details.

A cached page of the Memphis diocese website says Dozier resigned in 1982 due to health issues. The list says he was ordained in 1937.

Records unsealed in 2010 said at least 15 priests had been accused of sexual misconduct over four decades at the Memphis diocese.

