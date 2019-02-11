Small plane makes emergency landing on Virginia highway

CULPEPER, Va. (AP) — Authorities in Virginia say no one was injured when a single-engine airplane made an emergency landing on a state highway. News outlets cite a Virginia State Police release that says the…

CULPEPER, Va. (AP) — Authorities in Virginia say no one was injured when a single-engine airplane made an emergency landing on a state highway.

News outlets cite a Virginia State Police release that says the plane’s engine failed after it took off from the Warrenton-Fauquier Airport on Sunday. After pilot Hyunju V. Ko made the emergency landing, the plane struck a utility pole and then a fence. The 47-year-old was uninjured, as were the two juvenile passengers.

The crash remains under investigation. No further details were immediately released.

