Shelter: Dog set on fire in Virginia park has died

By The Associated Press February 15, 2019 7:45 am 02/15/2019 07:45am
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Officials at a Virginia shelter say a dog set on fire at a Richmond park has succumbed to his wounds.

News outlets report Richmond Animal Care and Control announced Friday morning that the male brindle pit bull named Tommie died surrounded by caregivers. The shelter says Tommie was tied to a pole at a city park, covered in accelerant and set on fire Sunday.

He was initially believed to have burns covering about half his body, but the shelter later said the burns covered nearly his entire body and were worsening. A picture of Tommie shared by the shelter shows him covered in bandages and casts while snuggling a stuffed animal.

The shelter says $25,000 is being offered for information leading to suspects in Tommie’s abuse.

