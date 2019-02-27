Richmond mayor appoints History and Culture Commission

Mayor Levar Stoney has announced appointments to a new commission that will advise him on issues of historical and cultural significance in Richmond.

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Mayor Levar Stoney has announced appointments to a new commission that will advise him on issues of historical and cultural significance in Richmond.

Early work of the History and Culture Commission will focus on memorializing the history of the city’s Shockoe Bottom neighborhood as the area where enslaved Africans were brought hundreds of years ago. The group will also provide direction on implementing the recommendations of the Monument Avenue Commission regarding Confederate statues.

The commission members include: Jamie Bosket, president of the Virginia Museum of History and Culture; Hakim Lucas, president of Virginia Union University; and Bill Martin, director of the Valentine Museum.

In addition to nine voting members the commission will have four non-voting members, including Richmond City Council President Cynthia Newbille.

