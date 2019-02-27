202
Home » Virginia » Richmond mayor appoints History…

Richmond mayor appoints History and Culture Commission

By The Associated Press February 27, 2019 5:00 am 02/27/2019 05:00am
Share

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Mayor Levar Stoney has announced appointments to a new commission that will advise him on issues of historical and cultural significance in Richmond.

Early work of the History and Culture Commission will focus on memorializing the history of the city’s Shockoe Bottom neighborhood as the area where enslaved Africans were brought hundreds of years ago. The group will also provide direction on implementing the recommendations of the Monument Avenue Commission regarding Confederate statues.

The commission members include: Jamie Bosket, president of the Virginia Museum of History and Culture; Hakim Lucas, president of Virginia Union University; and Bill Martin, director of the Valentine Museum.

In addition to nine voting members the commission will have four non-voting members, including Richmond City Council President Cynthia Newbille.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Education News History and Culture Commission levar stoney Local News richmond Virginia
800
Recommended
Latest

Don't Miss

Recipes: Bake your way through the rest of winter

Cherry blossoms and outdoor concerts are just around the corner, but until then, there’s always cake. Here are 18 recipes to get you through the rest of winter.

500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!