Reward offered for suspect in shooting of Virginia officer

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — A $10,000 reward is being offered for a West Virginia man who is a suspect in the shooting of a Virginia police officer.

The U.S. Marshals Service offered a $5,000 reward and said Wednesday that the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives matched the offer.

The Marshals Service said the search continues for 25-year-old Donquale M. Gray of Bluefield, West Virginia, with concentrated efforts in the Princeton, West Virginia, area. Marshal Michael Baylous of the Southern District of West Virginia said the agency is seeking tips from the public to help find Gray.

Police said Gray is a suspect in the attempted murder of a police officer on Saturday in Bluefield, Virginia. Police haven’t released the name of the 29-year-old officer, who suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

