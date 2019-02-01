Pregnancy center vandalized amid late-term abortion debate

202
February 1, 2019
CULPEPER, Va. (AP) — Authorities say a Virginia pregnancy center has been vandalized days after a debate over late-term abortion in the state capital sparked controversy nationwide.

Police said in a statement that the vandalism reported early Friday at the Pregnancy Center of Culpeper included spray-painted messages on the building and signs and a broken window. Images from the scene show the messages include “YOU HATE WOMEN” and “FAKE.”

The center is one of the Pregnancy Centers of Central Virginia. The Christian nonprofit’s website says it is “dedicated to women and families facing unplanned pregnancy” and doesn’t perform or refer for abortions. President and COO DJ Carter says they haven’t experienced vandalism before and he’s unsure of the vandal’s motivation. The organization is changing its name to Thrive Women’s Healthcare.

