Police seek public’s help in Confederate monument vandalism

By The Associated Press February 23, 2019 4:38 pm 02/23/2019 04:38pm
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Authorities in Virginia are asking for the public’s help in identifying a person of interest in the vandalism of a monument in Richmond honoring Confederate Civil War leader Gen. Robert E. Lee.

Capitol Police distributed two photographs Saturday showing a woman seen at the monument at about 3 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 16.

Authorities say the woman used what is believed to be a black laundry pen to deface the east, south and west sides of the monument.

The photographs appear to show a dark-haired, heavyset, white woman wearing a burgundy coat and black leggings.

Anyone with information about the woman is asked to call the Capitol Police 804-786-2120.

