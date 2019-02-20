202
Home » Virginia » Police at school: Report…

Police at school: Report of ‘possible threat,’ no injuries

By The Associated Press February 20, 2019 5:04 pm 02/20/2019 05:04pm
Share

GLEN ALLEN, Va. (AP) — Police in Virginia say they are investigating a report of a possible active shooter at a high school just outside Richmond, but there are no reported injuries and no confirmed reports of gunfire.

The Academy at Virginia Randolph serves academically and behaviorally challenged students.

In a message on Twitter about 3:30 p.m. Wednesday, Henrico County police said they were responding to the report of a possible active shooter.

A few minutes later, a spokesman for Henrico County schools posted a transcript of a message sent to parents on behalf of the school’s principal. It says police received a call about a “possible threat,” but police were on campus and had not reported anyone being hurt or anyone who appeared to be a threat.

Police said they are continuing to investigate.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
crime Education News Local News richmond Virginia
800
Recommended
Latest

Don't Miss

Slow cooker recipes that save time

These recipes not only save you time, they taste pretty good, too.

500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!