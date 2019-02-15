202
Police: 4 charged in fight, shooting at Virginia mall

By The Associated Press February 15, 2019 2:02 pm 02/15/2019 02:02pm
FILE - In this Feb. 14, 2019 file photo, police search the area around the mall after a shooting incident inside MacArthur Center in Norfolk, Va., Thursday, Feb. 14, 2019. Police say four men have been charged in a shooting inside the downtown mall, including one of the two people shot. Norfolk police said in a statement Friday, Feb. 15 that the shooting happened during a fight between two groups of people inside the MacArthur Center on Thursday afternoon. (L. Todd Spencer/The Virginian-Pilot via AP)

NORFOLK, Va. (AP) — Police in Virginia say four men have been charged in a shooting inside a downtown Norfolk mall, including one of the two people shot.

Norfolk police said in a statement Friday that the shooting happened during a fight between two groups of people inside the MacArthur Center on Thursday afternoon.

When officers arrived, police found an 18-year-old and 16-year-old with gunshot wounds. Both are expected to be OK. The mall was placed on lockdown for about two hours before reopening.

Police say three of the men range in age from 18 to 22 and are charged with offenses including assault and discharge of a firearm in a public place. An 18-year-old is charged with having a concealed weapon. Police aren’t saying which of the men was shot.

