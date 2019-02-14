202
Police: 2 hurt as fight leads to shooting at Virginia mall

By The Associated Press February 14, 2019 5:01 pm 02/14/2019 05:01pm
NORFOLK, Va. (AP) — Police say a mall in Virginia has reopened hours after two people were injured when shots were fired there.

The Norfolk Police Department tweeted Thursday that a fight inside the MacArthur Center in downtown Norfolk led to shots being fired. They say two people were taken to the hospital with injuries that aren’t thought to be life-threatening. It’s unclear if they were shot.

Police say the mall has reopened for business, but the interior entrance to the Nordstrom department store will remain closed while the scene is processed.

crime Local News mall National News shooting Virginia
