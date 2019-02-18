202
Pastor, church members escape Haiti rioting, return to US

By The Associated Press February 18, 2019 9:41 am 02/18/2019 09:41am
ROANOKE, Va. (AP) — The pastor and five members of a Virginia church are back in the U.S. after finding their way out of Haiti, where rioting had become widespread.

The Roanoke Times reported that the six from Our Lady of Nazareth Catholic Church members left Feb. 8 for a week in Haiti. Their return was delayed several days as they waited until they could get to the airport there safely.

Cyndy Unwin wrote on a blog that the six were about to board a plane to take them from Atlanta to Roanoke.

Members of the Roanoke parish visit a school each year as part of an arrangement between the Diocese of Richmond and the Diocese of Hinche. Our Lady of Nazareth partners with Ecole Normale, which trains teachers from villages throughout the diocese.

Topics:
haiti Local News Our Lady of Nazareth Catholic Church roanoke Virginia
