202
Home » Virginia » Northam hires agency director…

Northam hires agency director removed by Virginia lawmakers

By The Associated Press February 19, 2019 2:18 pm 02/19/2019 02:18pm
Share

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Virginia’s embattled governor has hired a state agency director removed by lawmakers following an audit showing mismanagement.

The Richmond Times-Dispatch reports the General Assembly voted this month to remove Jay DeBoer from the Department of Professional and Occupational Regulations. Days later, Ralph Northam appointed the 65-year-old as a special assistant.

Northam’s press secretary Alena Yarmosky says DeBoer’s salary will remain at $151,759. She says “options continue to be assessed” following his “abrupt termination.”

An audit conducted last year found the agency took too much time to fill vacant positions, affecting operations. DeBoer had served as agency director under Tim Kaine’s and Terry McAuliffe’s administrations. He was previously a Democratic state delegate.

His appointment came as Northam was mired in scandal over a racist yearbook photo and an admission of wearing blackface.

___

Information from: Richmond Times-Dispatch, http://www.richmond.com

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Local News ralph northam Virginia
800
Recommended
Latest

Don't Miss

Best cars of 2019 named

Put the pedal to the … medal. Nonprofit Consumer Reports named its top 10 2019 picks for cars, SUVs and trucks Thursday in D.C. See the list.

500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!