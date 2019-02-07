202
New Zealand man shot in bid to meet Virginia teen indicted

GOOCHLAND, Va. (AP) — A federal grand jury has indicted a New Zealand man who authorities say was shot while trying to break into a Virginia girl’s home.

The Richmond Times-Dispatch reports the grand jury on Wednesday indicted 25-year-old Troy George Skinner on four counts of production of child pornography, kidnapping and attempted kidnapping.

Authorities have said Skinner was shot and wounded by the 14-year-old girl’s mother after arriving uninvited in June and smashing a glass door to try to get inside.

Investigators believe Skinner contacted the girl through an internet application that allows video game players to communicate. His charges say he used the teen to produce child porn. Authorities say he persisted when she tried to stop communicating with him.

The report didn’t include comment from Skinner or representatives.

