Missing Virginia woman found dead in creek near home

By The Associated Press February 28, 2019 2:18 am 02/28/2019 02:18am
BEDFORD, Va. (AP) — A Virginia woman missing since last week has been found dead in a creek near her Bedford home.

The News & Advance reports 83-year-old Lina “Pat” Toot was found dead Wednesday morning in Stoney Fort Creek. The Bedford County Sheriff’s Office says Toot suffered from a state of confusion associated with dementia and is believed to have wandered to the creek one night late last week. It says no foul play is suspected and an investigation is ongoing.

She was reported missing Friday when visiting family members found her front door had been left open. County Fire Chief Jack Jones says rain and strong winds complicated the six-day search. Sheriff’s Capt. Mike Miller says the medical examiner’s office in Roanoke will conduct an autopsy to determine Toot’s cause of death.

Information from: The News & Advance, http://www.newsadvance.com/

Topics:
Lina "Pat" Toot Local News Virginia
