Manafort faces March sentencing in Virginia tax, fraud case

By The Associated Press February 21, 2019 12:59 pm 02/21/2019 12:59pm
ALEXANDRIA, Va. (AP) — A judge has set a March 8 sentencing date for former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort on his Virginia conviction for hiding millions of dollars from the IRS that he earned advising Ukrainian politicians.

The order issued Thursday by U.S. District Judge T.S. Ellis III means Manafort will face sentencing in Virginia before he does in the District of Columbia. His sentencing in the District has already been set for March 13.

In Virginia, a jury convicted Manafort on eight felonies related to tax and bank-fraud charges. In the District, Manafort pleaded guilty to illegal lobbying.

Virginia prosecutors have said sentencing guidelines call for the 69-year-old Manafort to serve nearly 20 years and possibly up to more than 24 years.

Manafort’s lawyers are expected to file their sentencing memorandum in Virginia by March 1.

