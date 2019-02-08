202
Man gets year for…

Man gets year for stalking women who cut him off in traffic

By The Associated Press February 8, 2019 8:37 am 02/08/2019 08:37am
BLACKSBURG, Va. (AP) — A Virginia man has been sentenced to a year in prison for stalking several women, stealing their underwear and leaving semen on their cars and inside one woman’s home.

The Roanoke Times reports prosecutors say 49-year-old Joey Landon Ritenour said he felt disrespected by the women, with some having cut him off in traffic. The sentence handed down Thursday was part of a plea deal suspending five years for breaking and entering and one year for each stalking charge.

Prosecutors say the former Virginia Tech safety inspector admitted to the crimes, which were connected by DNA analysis. Ritenour also was ordered to undergo psycho-sexual evaluation and avoid contact with nine women. Tech spokesman Mark Owczarski says Ritenour no longer works for the school and has been banned from campus.

Joey Landon Ritenour Local News stalking Virginia
